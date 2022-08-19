  • A screenshot of JR Tokai's website shows a tie clip in the shape of a Tokaido Shinkansen train made from the aluminum alloy. |
Japanese airlines and railway operators have been rolling out merchandise made by recycling unneeded aircraft parts and components from retired rail cars.

These products were developed to help people feel the joy of travel, as well as in response to growing environmental consciousness.

