The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un rejected a disarmament-for-aid deal offered by South Korea’s president, calling it a “stupid” plan and dismissing the idea of engaging with Seoul.
Kim Yo Jong told South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol to “stop dreaming in vain,” the state’s official Korean Central News Agency reported Friday. The comments added to the heated rhetoric she has fired off toward Yoon’s government this month, which has set the stage for Pyongyang to resume tests of weapons related to its nuclear program that have been put on hold as it battled a COVID-19 outbreak.
