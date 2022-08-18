Geneva – The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday branded the “man-made catastrophe” in Ethiopia’s Tigray region the “worst disaster on Earth” — and slammed global leaders for overlooking the humanitarian crisis.
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said “unimaginable cruelty” was being inflicted on 6 million people in the northern region, effectively cut off from basic services for nearly two years.
