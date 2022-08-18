The central government is preparing to extend by 180 days its financial aid program to Ukrainian evacuees who have no family, friends or guarantors in the country, government sources said Thursday.
The continuation of the monetary support program, set to complete its first span of six months in late September, has been up for review as the Russian invasion of Ukraine drags on and evacuees look set to be in Japan for a longer period.
