  Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura visited the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant on Thursday.
  • Kyodo

Fukushima – Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura inspected the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant Thursday, his first visit since taking the role last week, to assess the progress of decommissioning and the ongoing challenges stemming from the March 2011 nuclear disaster.

Nishimura is also scheduled to meet with officials of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, operator of the Fukushima No. 1 plant, chiefs of local governments and the prefectural assembly, as his ministry faces multiple challenges such as a plan to discharge treated water containing trace amounts of tritium into the sea.

