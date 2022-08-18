The number of foreign arrivals in Japan in July exceeded 100,000 for the fourth straight month following the easing of COVID-19 border control measures in a bid to shore up the tepid economy, official data showed Wednesday.
The number foreign arrivals, which totaled 144,500 last month, was 2.8 times higher than in July 2021. But it represented a 95.2% plunge from the same month in the pre-pandemic year of 2019, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization.
