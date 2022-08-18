  • Tokyo reported 27,453 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI
    Tokyo reported 27,453 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

  staff report, Jiji

Tokyo confirmed 27,453 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, down by about 3,700 cases from a week before.

The number of severely ill patients in the capital fell by two from Wednesday to 33, while 27 deaths linked to the virus were reported on Thursday.

