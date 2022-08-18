  • The headquarters of Aoki Holdings in Yokohama | KYODO
    The headquarters of Aoki Holdings in Yokohama | KYODO

  • Jiji, Kyodo

The decision to pick apparel-maker Aoki Holdings as a Tokyo Games sponsor may have already been set in stone before the official selection process, informed sources said Thursday.

People within the organizing committee of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics received a report that although several companies were approached with offers of sponsorship contracts, only Aoki Holdings had agreed, the sources said.

