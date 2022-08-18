  • Michiko Sakai (left) converses with her husband, Masahiko, using CoeFont's voice recreation service. | KYODO
    Michiko Sakai (left) converses with her husband, Masahiko, using CoeFont's voice recreation service.

A Tokyo-based venture company is drawing attention in Japan for its unique service of recreating voices via artificial intelligence for people who lose theirs due to cancer surgery.

CoeFont Co. uses AI to learn the pitch and accent of a user’s voice, along with their conversational speed before surgery takes place. It then creates a synthetic voice that reads out text inputted by users that sounds just like their original voice.

