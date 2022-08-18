The U.S. just enacted its biggest-ever climate law with massive investments in clean energy that will help significantly slash greenhouse gas emissions.
But euphoria over the achievement is dimmed by a sobering reality: Talks between Beijing and Washington on the issue have collapsed — and now diplomats for the world’s two biggest climate polluters are sparring on Twitter, underscoring the tensions threatening global efforts to curb rising temperatures.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.