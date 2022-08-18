  • U.S. President Joe Biden speaks before signing the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 at the White House in Washington on Tuesday. | BLOOMBERG
    U.S. President Joe Biden speaks before signing the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 at the White House in Washington on Tuesday. | BLOOMBERG
The U.S. just enacted its biggest-ever climate law with massive investments in clean energy that will help significantly slash greenhouse gas emissions.

But euphoria over the achievement is dimmed by a sobering reality: Talks between Beijing and Washington on the issue have collapsed — and now diplomats for the world’s two biggest climate polluters are sparring on Twitter, underscoring the tensions threatening global efforts to curb rising temperatures.

