  • Japan's next-generation fighter jet is expected to enter service around 2035, after the retirement of F-2s, which were first deployed in 2000. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
  • Jiji

Japan is in talks with Britain to jointly develop a new fighter jet in an effort to utilize the technologies of both countries and lower production costs, sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

The Defense Ministry aims to integrate plans for a successor to the Air Self-Defense Force’s F-2 fighter jet with those of an aircraft currently under development in Britain, the sources said.

