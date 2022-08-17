Japan is in talks with Britain to jointly develop a new fighter jet in an effort to utilize the technologies of both countries and lower production costs, sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday.
The Defense Ministry aims to integrate plans for a successor to the Air Self-Defense Force’s F-2 fighter jet with those of an aircraft currently under development in Britain, the sources said.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.