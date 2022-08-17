Amid a shortage of COVID-19 antigen kits, the government is planning to make test kits available online so that those who may have been infected with the virus, but have no underlying illnesses, can be tested on their own.
A health ministry panel gave the green light to related guidelines on Wednesday. However, it is unclear when they will actually be available online, as manufacturers will then need to register their products for approval.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.