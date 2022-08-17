  • A woman is tested with an antigen test at a pharmacy in Tokyo on Aug. 1. | KYODO
    A woman is tested with an antigen test at a pharmacy in Tokyo on Aug. 1. | KYODO
  • SHARE

Amid a shortage of COVID-19 antigen kits, the government is planning to make test kits available online so that those who may have been infected with the virus, but have no underlying illnesses, can be tested on their own.

A health ministry panel gave the green light to related guidelines on Wednesday. However, it is unclear when they will actually be available online, as manufacturers will then need to register their products for approval.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,