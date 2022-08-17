  • Tokyo and Beijing are arranging high-level security talks in China, with the two sides seeking to avoid a further deterioration of ties following Beijing's major military exercises held near Taiwan earlier this month. | REUTERS
    Tokyo and Beijing are arranging high-level security talks in China, with the two sides seeking to avoid a further deterioration of ties following Beijing's major military exercises held near Taiwan earlier this month. | REUTERS

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Tokyo and Beijing are arranging high-level security talks in China, sources close to the matter said Wednesday, with the two sides seeking to avoid a further deterioration of ties following Beijing’s major military exercises held near Taiwan earlier this month.

During the envisioned meeting between Japanese national security adviser Takeo Akiba and top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi, Tokyo is likely to convey its concern over the drills Beijing conducted in protest of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan and underscore the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,