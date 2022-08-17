Tokyo and Beijing are arranging high-level security talks in China, sources close to the matter said Wednesday, with the two sides seeking to avoid a further deterioration of ties following Beijing’s major military exercises held near Taiwan earlier this month.
During the envisioned meeting between Japanese national security adviser Takeo Akiba and top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi, Tokyo is likely to convey its concern over the drills Beijing conducted in protest of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan and underscore the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.