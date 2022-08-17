Liberal Democratic Party policy chief Koichi Hagiuda visited a facility linked to the controversial Unification Church in June, accompanying ruling party candidate Akiko Ikuina ahead of the Upper House election, Ikuina’s office said Wednesday.
Hagiuda, then industry minister, and Ikuina, who was elected in the House of Councilors election on July 10 in the Tokyo constituency, visited the facility in the city of Hachioji in western Tokyo apparently to seek the religious group’s support.
