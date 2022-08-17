  • People march in Yangon, Myanmar, on July 14, 2021, in a demonstration against the Feb. 1 military coup. | GETTY/KYODO
    People march in Yangon, Myanmar, on July 14, 2021, in a demonstration against the Feb. 1 military coup. | GETTY/KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

An international rights group has urged Japan to immediately halt its training for Myanmar military officers and cut ties with the junta, citing their alleged involvement in abuses in conflict areas of the coup-hit Southeast Asian country.

Human Rights Watch filed the demand in a press release recently as the Myanmar junta shows no signs of freeing civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other democratically elected officials detained in the military’s February 2021 takeover of government.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,