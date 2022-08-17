  • Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward on Tuesday. The capital reported 29,416 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, down by 4,827 from a week before, along with 25 deaths. | AFP-JIJI
  • Jiji

Tokyo reported 29,416 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, down by 4,827 from a week before, along with 25 deaths.

The number of severely ill coronavirus patients under Tokyo’s criteria fell by one from Tuesday to 35.

