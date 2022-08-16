  • Wikileaks founder Julian Assange before addressing the media on the balcony of the Embassy of Ecuador in London on May 19, 2017. Lawyers for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange sued the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency and its former director Mike Pompeo on Aug. 15, alleging it recorded their conversations and copied data from their phones and computers. | AFP-JIJI
Washington – Lawyers for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange sued the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency and its former director Mike Pompeo on Monday, alleging it recorded their conversations and copied data from their phones and computers.

The attorneys, along with two journalists joining the suit, are Americans and allege that the CIA violated their U.S. constitutional protections for confidential discussions with Assange, who is Australian.

