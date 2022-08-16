  • Taliban fighters celebrate victory next to the U.S. embassy in Kabul on Monday as they marked the first anniversary of their return to power in Afghanistan. | AFP-JIJI
    Taliban fighters celebrate victory next to the U.S. embassy in Kabul on Monday as they marked the first anniversary of their return to power in Afghanistan. | AFP-JIJI

  • Jiji

Afghan students in Japan continue to worry about a bleak future, one year after the Taliban took power in their home country.

The Islamist group’s power grab in August 2021 has kept many Afghans from returning to their country due to fears of persecution.

