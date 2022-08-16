  • A road covered with mud amid heavy rain in Hidaka, Hokkaido, on Tuesday | LAND MINISTRY / VIA KYODO
  • Kyodo

Heavy rain is expected to fall again in parts of Japan through Thursday with coastal regions in the north and west at particular risk of landslides and flooding, the country’s weather agency said.

The agency called for vigilance as a front extending from a low pressure system is forecast to move south toward areas facing the Sea of Japan, warning of highly unstable atmospheric conditions that could lead to lightning and tornados.

