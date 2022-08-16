  • Tokyo reported 23,511 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. | KYODO
    Tokyo reported 23,511 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. | KYODO

  • staff report, Jiji

  • SHARE

Tokyo confirmed 23,511 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, down by about 5,600 from a week before, as patients with severe symptoms fell by two from Monday to 36.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 25,578.6, compared with 30,904 a week earlier, while 22 deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported Tuesday.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,