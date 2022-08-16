Tokyo confirmed 23,511 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, down by about 5,600 from a week before, as patients with severe symptoms fell by two from Monday to 36.
The seven-day average of new cases came to 25,578.6, compared with 30,904 a week earlier, while 22 deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported Tuesday.
