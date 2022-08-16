  • All four major beer-makers in Japan posted year-on-year growth in consolidated revenue in the January-June period. | BLOOMBERG
All four major beer-makers in Japan posted year-on-year growth in consolidated revenue in the January-June period on the back of robust operations in overseas markets, according to their earnings reports released last week.

Suntory Holdings saw its revenue increase 15.2% to ¥1.373 quadrillion, while Asahi Group Holdings’ revenue rose 11.4% to ¥1.151 quadrillion.

