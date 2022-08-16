All four major beer-makers in Japan posted year-on-year growth in consolidated revenue in the January-June period on the back of robust operations in overseas markets, according to their earnings reports released last week.
Suntory Holdings saw its revenue increase 15.2% to ¥1.373 quadrillion, while Asahi Group Holdings’ revenue rose 11.4% to ¥1.151 quadrillion.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.