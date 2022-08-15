  • A U.S. Capitol Police officer works near a barricade on Capitol Hill in Washington on Sunday. A man died early Sunday after driving his car into the barricade and firing shots into the air before turning his gun on himself, police said. | AFP-JIJI
A man crashed his car into a barricade protecting the U.S. Capitol early Sunday and fired a handgun in the air several times before fatally shooting himself.

Nobody else was hurt, the U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement. The man’s vehicle became engulfed in flames as he exited and started shooting, at which point officers attempted to approach the man when he shot himself, the police said.

