The number of patients with male menopause, which causes physical and psychological problems due to a decrease in male hormones, is on the rise amid the pandemic. Compared with female menopause, less is known about the condition, and support from government and businesses is not widespread.
The symptoms are similar to those of depression and the aftereffects of COVID-19, making it difficult to recognize, especially with many apparently suffering without being able to share their condition.
