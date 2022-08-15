  • People walk through an underground shopping mall in Tokyo on Monday. | AFP-JIJI
Tokyo reported 23,135 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, up by 5,251 from a week before.

The daily tally increased week on week for the first time in 10 days while exceeding 20,000 for the seventh straight day.

