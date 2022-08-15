Seoul – At a ceremony Monday to mark the 77th anniversary of the liberation of the Korean Peninsula from Japanese colonial rule, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol reiterated his resolve to improve frayed ties between his country and Japan.
“We must swiftly and properly improve (South) Korea-Japan relations by upholding the spirit” of the 1998 bilateral partnership declaration, signed by then-Prime Minister Keizo Obuchi and then-South Korean President Kim Dae-jung, Yoon said in a speech, according to a transcript released by the president’s office.
