Koichi Hagiuda, the chairman of the Policy Research Council of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, on Monday visited Tokyo’s Yasukuni Shrine, a site seen by Japan’s neighbors as symbolizing the nation’s past militarism.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is not likely to visit Yasukuni on Monday but is expected to send an offering to the controversial shrine as the country marks the 77th anniversary of the end of World War II.
