Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday instructed relevant officials to keep the prices of imported wheat sold to the private sector at current levels in and after October to prevent further price hikes for food products.

He made the instructions at a meeting held at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo to discuss ways to tackle soaring prices of goods and services brought on by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the weakening of the yen.

