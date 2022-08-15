Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday instructed relevant officials to keep the prices of imported wheat sold to the private sector at current levels in and after October to prevent further price hikes for food products.
He made the instructions at a meeting held at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo to discuss ways to tackle soaring prices of goods and services brought on by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the weakening of the yen.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.