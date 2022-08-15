  • Workers carry coal as they unload a ferry in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Jan 2. | REUTERS
    Workers carry coal as they unload a ferry in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Jan 2. | REUTERS

  • Bloomberg

  • SHARE

With high natural gas prices showing no signs of abating and supplies becoming harder to obtain, cheaper and dirtier alternatives to the fuel are looking increasingly tempting for energy-hungry buyers.

Liquefied natural gas prices in Asia are now at about $50 (¥6,665) per million British thermal units. On an energy-equivalent basis, gas was at about double the price of diesel as of early August, with high-sulfur fuel oil and coal cheaper still, according to data from S&P Global Commodity Insights.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,