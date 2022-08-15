  • A television broadcasts the news, featuring a map of locations around Taiwan where Chinese People's Liberation Army was to conduct military exercises and training activities including live-fire drills, at a shopping center in Beijing, on Aug. 3. | REUTERS
Taiwan saw a spike in online misinformation as China hosted huge military drills this month, much of it aimed at undermining the democratic island’s morale and pushing Beijing’s narrative.

China raged against a visit to Taipei by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, sending warships, missiles and jets into the waters and skies around its self-ruled neighbor.

