  • Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un pose during their meeting in Vladivostok, Russia, in 2019. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
    Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un pose during their meeting in Vladivostok, Russia, in 2019. | POOL / VIA REUTERS

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

Russian President Vladimir Putin told North Korean leader Kim Jong Un the two countries will “expand the comprehensive and constructive bilateral relations with common efforts,” Pyongyang’s state media reported on Monday.

In a letter to Kim for North Korea’s liberation day, Putin said closer ties would be in both countries’ interests, and would help strengthen the security and stability of the Korean peninsula and the Northeastern Asian region, North Korea’s KCNA news agency said.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,