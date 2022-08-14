  • UPMC Hamot Surgery Center in Erie, Pennsylvania, where novelist Salman Rushdie is being treated. | AFP-JIJI
    UPMC Hamot Surgery Center in Erie, Pennsylvania, where novelist Salman Rushdie is being treated. | AFP-JIJI

Acclaimed author Salman Rushdie remained hospitalized on Saturday with serious injuries a day after he was repeatedly stabbed at a public appearance in New York state, while police sought to determine the motive behind an attack that drew international condemnation.

The accused attacker, 24-year-old Hadi Matar of Fairview, New Jersey, entered a not guilty plea at a court appearance on Saturday, his court-appointed lawyer, Nathaniel Barone, told Reuters.

