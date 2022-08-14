  • Kyodo

Train stations, airports and expressways were crowded Sunday as the majority of travelers returned from their summer vacation.

Although many visited their hometowns or elsewhere during the first summer holiday season in three years without COVID-19 restrictions on domestic travel in place, the operators of some transport networks reported sluggish sales as the country continues to grapple with a seventh wave of infections.

