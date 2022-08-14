  • Sunday's intrusion into Japanese waters around the Senkaku chain by Chinese government ships was the 17th this year. | 11TH REGIONAL COAST GUARD HEADQUARTERS-JAPAN COAST GUARD / VIA REUTERS
Naha – Two Chinese coast guard ships entered Japanese waters around the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture on Sunday.

The two Haijing ships entered the Japanese waters from southwest of the Uotsuri Island and elsewhere between around 4:10 a.m. and 4:15 a.m., according to the Japan Coast Guard’s 11th regional headquarters based in the Okinawa capital of Naha.

