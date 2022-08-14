  • Upcoming debates on constitutional revision may not go smoothly as the four pro-revision parties are not on the same page on many of the issues. | BLOOMBERG
    Upcoming debates on constitutional revision may not go smoothly as the four pro-revision parties are not on the same page on many of the issues. | BLOOMBERG

  • Jiji

  • SHARE

With the four major political parties in the pro-constitutional reform camp holding a supermajority in both chambers of parliament and with no general election scheduled for three years, debate on amendments to the top law will be in full swing this fall.

Those discussions, however, face myriad hurdles.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , , , ,