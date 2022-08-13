  • People cross under railway tracks in Tokyo's Akihabara district on Saturday. The capital logged 23,773 new COVID-19 cases the same day, down by 7,197 from a week before. | AFP-JIJI
Tokyo logged 23,773 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, down by 7,197 from a week before.

The capital also reported 32 deaths, while the number of severely ill coronavirus patients under the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s criteria rose by one from Friday to 43.

