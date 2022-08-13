  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to instruct officials to curb the wholesale price of wheat at a government task force meeting to be held on Monday. | GETTY IMAGES / VIA KYODO
  • Kyodo

The central government plans to keep unchanged the average price at which it sells imported wheat to milling companies from October onward despite soaring inflation, an official with knowledge of the matter said Saturday.

The plan is aimed at easing the burden on households suffering from higher prices of wheat products such as bread and noodles due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Both countries are leading producers of wheat.

