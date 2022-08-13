The central government plans to keep unchanged the average price at which it sells imported wheat to milling companies from October onward despite soaring inflation, an official with knowledge of the matter said Saturday.
The plan is aimed at easing the burden on households suffering from higher prices of wheat products such as bread and noodles due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Both countries are leading producers of wheat.
