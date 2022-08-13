  • Skylark Holdings has said that it will shut about 100 Gusto and other restaurants around the start of 2023. | BLOOMBERG
  • Jiji

Skylark Holdings has said that it will shut about 100 Gusto and other restaurants around the start of 2023.

Skylark decided to close some of its outlets as its profitability deteriorated due to higher prices and a decrease in customers due to COVID-19, according to the company’s announcement Friday.

