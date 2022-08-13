  • U.S. President Joe Biden meets virtually with President Xi Jinping of China in November of last year. | DOUG MILLS / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    U.S. President Joe Biden meets virtually with President Xi Jinping of China in November of last year. | DOUG MILLS / THE NEW YORK TIMES

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

WASHINGTON – Chinese officials are making plans for President Xi Jinping’s first face-to-face summit with U.S. President Joe Biden since Biden took office, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing people familiar with the preparations.

The summit could come on the fringes of meetings to be held in Southeast Asia in November, the paper said.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,