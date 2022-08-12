  • Passengers fill the shinkansen platform of Tokyo Station on Thursday. | KYODO
  • Jiji, Kyodo, staff report

Tokyo reported 20,401 new coronavirus cases Friday, down by 17,366 from a week before, along with 30 deaths, the metropolitan government said.

The seven-day average of new cases in Tokyo fell 17.3% week on week to 27,167.6. The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the capital’s criteria stood at 42, up by two from Thursday.

