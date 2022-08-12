Johnson & Johnson will stop selling talc-based baby powder globally in 2023, the drugmaker has said, more than two years after it ended U.S. sales of a product that drew thousands of consumer safety lawsuits.
“As part of a worldwide portfolio assessment, we have made the commercial decision to transition to an all cornstarch-based baby powder portfolio,” it said Thursday, adding that cornstarch-based baby powder is already sold in countries around the world.
