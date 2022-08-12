The transport ministry plans to draw up in fiscal 2023 manuals designed to ensure safe flights over rivers by drones delivering goods.
Flying logistics drones over rivers will reduce the risk of damage from falls of the aircraft and cargo, officials from the ministry said, adding that there are fewer obstacles over rivers.
