  • Mazda said it will seek to include higher domestic inventories and diversification of production outside China when forming contracts with suppliers for designing new models in the long term. | BLOOMBERG
    Mazda said it will seek to include higher domestic inventories and diversification of production outside China when forming contracts with suppliers for designing new models in the long term. | BLOOMBERG

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

Mazda said Friday it would ask its parts suppliers to increase stockpiles in Japan and produce components outside China after COVID-19 lockdowns in Shanghai destabilized supply and hampered production.

The request from the Hiroshima-based automaker underscores the vulnerability of sprawling supply chains, which have been tested by the pandemic and geopolitical tensions, casting uncertainty over businesses.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,