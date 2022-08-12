  • Volunteers arrange textbooks as they clean classrooms at an elementary school in Manila on Aug. 5, ahead of the reopening of schools in the Philppines on Aug. 22. | AFP-JIJI
    Volunteers arrange textbooks as they clean classrooms at an elementary school in Manila on Aug. 5, ahead of the reopening of schools in the Philppines on Aug. 22. | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

On Aug. 22, schools in the Philippines will finally reopen their doors to students after two and a half years — one of the longest pandemic-induced school closures in the world.

As well as devastating the individual prospects of countless children, the extended hiatus is threatening to leave long-term scars on an economy historically reliant on sending high-skilled workers abroad.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,