  • A crater left by a Russian missile strike in the settlement of Kushuhum, in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine, on Wednesday | REUTERS
    A crater left by a Russian missile strike in the settlement of Kushuhum, in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine, on Wednesday | REUTERS

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

Ukraine accused Russia of firing rockets from around a captured nuclear power plant, killing at least 13 people and wounding 10, in the knowledge it would be risky for Ukraine to return fire.

The town Ukraine says Russia targeted — Marhanets — is one Moscow says its foes have used in the past to shell Russian soldiers at the Zaporizhzhia plant, which they seized in March.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,