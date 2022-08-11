  • U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey aircraft are seen at the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma Air Station in Ginowan, Okinawa, in March 2018. | REUTERS
  • Jiji

Naha – The advisability of relocating a key U.S. base within Okinawa Prefecture will likely be the biggest issue in the Sept. 11 Okinawa gubernatorial election.

Incumbent Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki, 62, who opposes the transfer of the U.S. Marine Corps’ Futenma air station within Okinawa, and Atsushi Sakima, 58, former mayor of the Okinawa city of Ginowan, who tolerates the relocation, are set to clash in the closely watched poll, as they did in the Okinawa gubernatorial election four years ago.

