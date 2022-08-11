  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends a news conference following his Cabinet reshuffle in Tokyo on Wednesday. | ZUMA PRESS / VIA BLOOMBERG
  • Kyodo

The approval rating for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s Cabinet has risen to to 54.1% after a reshuffle aimed at reviving sagging public support amid intense scrutiny over his ruling party’s links with a controversial religious group, a Kyodo News survey showed Thursday.

The support rate in the two-day nationwide telephone survey from Wednesday, when the Cabinet was reshuffled, came after its approval rating dropped to a worst-ever 51.0% in the previous poll conducted on July 30 and 31.

