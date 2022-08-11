  • Economic Revitalization Minister Daishiro Yamagiwa is among the ministers in the reshuffled Cabinet who were found to have had relations with the Unification Church. | REUTERS
    Economic Revitalization Minister Daishiro Yamagiwa is among the ministers in the reshuffled Cabinet who were found to have had relations with the Unification Church. | REUTERS

  Jiji, Kyodo

Lawmakers’ ties to the controversial religious group known as the Unification Church will likely continue to cast a shadow over Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s new Cabinet, which was launched Wednesday.

With the administration seen facing difficulties sorting out the problem anytime soon, a former Cabinet minister said that public support for the Kishida Cabinet “is unlikely to go up.”

