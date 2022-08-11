  • Sanae Takaichi, newly appointed minister for economic security, speaks at a news conference Wednesday after a Cabinet reshuffle the same day. | KYODO
    Sanae Takaichi, newly appointed minister for economic security, speaks at a news conference Wednesday after a Cabinet reshuffle the same day. | KYODO

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida selected just two women for a total of 19 ministerial positions in a Cabinet reshuffle Wednesday, highlighting Japan’s slow progress in reaching gender parity.

Sanae Takaichi, 61, was named minister for economic security, and Keiko Nagaoka, 68, secured her first Cabinet post as minister of education, culture, sports, science and technology.

