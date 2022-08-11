  • A platform at JR Tokyo Station is crowded on Thursday as many travelers head to their hometowns or resorts for the Bon holidays in the first restriction-free summer since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. | KYODO
  • Kyodo

Japan’s summer holiday season started in full swing on Thursday, with reservations for domestic trains and flights leaving Tokyo reaching a peak as travelers took advantage of a lack of coronavirus restrictions for the first time in three years.

While more people headed abroad for their break, numbers are nevertheless far below the pre-COVID-19 era as new cases across the country remain elevated, hitting record highs in recent weeks.

