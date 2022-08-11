A pair of strong earthquakes jolted Japan‘s northernmost main island of Hokkaido early Thursday, the weather agency said, issuing no tsunami warning.
The second quake, with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3, occurred around 12:53 a.m. It registered upper 5 on the shindo (intensity) scale of 7 in Nakagawa and 4 in many other areas in the northern part of the island.
