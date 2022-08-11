  • The epicenter of the earthquake that occurredon Aug. 11 at 12:53 a.m. is located in northern part of Soya area | GOOGLE MAPS
    The epicenter of the earthquake that occurredon Aug. 11 at 12:53 a.m. is located in northern part of Soya area | GOOGLE MAPS

  • Kyodo, Staff report

  • SHARE

A pair of strong earthquakes jolted Japan‘s northernmost main island of Hokkaido early Thursday, the weather agency said, issuing no tsunami warning.

The second quake, with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3, occurred around 12:53 a.m. It registered upper 5 on the shindo (intensity) scale of 7 in Nakagawa and 4 in many other areas in the northern part of the island.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,